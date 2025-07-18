Palestinian government issues warning: ‘vital sectors will come to a halt’

Following an extraordinary meeting in Ramallah, West Bank, the Palestinian government released a written statement highlighting that Israel's continued withholding of tax funds owed to the Palestinian Authority threatens the ability of state institutions to provide essential services to citizens.

The statement warned that vital sectors, especially education and health, are nearing a complete shutdown. Some official institutions may be forced to temporarily suspend operations and significantly reduce working hours for employees.

It emphasized that Israel has so far withheld an estimated 9.1 billion shekels (approximately 3 billion USD) of Palestinian tax revenues.

These cuts have severely impacted the government's ability to meet financial obligations across various vital sectors, notably the healthcare system, which is already struggling with shortages of medicines and medical supplies.

The statement called on the United States, France—host of the Paris Economic Protocol—and other global powers to exert serious pressure on Israel to fulfill its legal and financial responsibilities.