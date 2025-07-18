China, Pakistan condemn Israeli strikes on Syria

China and Pakistan condemned Israel's recent airstrikes on Syria, calling them a "grave violation of international law," according to official statements.

In a statement at the UN Security Council on Thursday, Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said that Israel's actions constitute a grave violation of international law, infringe upon Syria's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and introduce new complications to Syria's peace, stability and political transition.

"China unequivocally condemns these acts. We call on Israel to immediately cease its military strikes on Syria and withdraw from Syrian territory without delay," Geng said.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, also condemned the Israeli strikes on Suwayda, Daraa and in the center of Damascus, as well as the reported redeployment of Israeli forces in the occupied Syrian Golan.

"These acts represent a grave and deliberate escalation and are a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Ahmed said, according to statement issued by Pakistan's mission at the UN.

He also welcomed the ceasefire and said Israeli attacks come at a time when Syria is navigating a delicate yet meaningful transition.

"After more than a decade of conflict, the Syrian people are beginning to nurture a sense of renewed hope, hope for peace, for dignity, and for the reconstruction of their country," Ahmed said.

The reactions came amid rising tensions within Israel's Druze community following clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups in Syria's southern Suwayda province which left at least 30 people dead.

Israel claimed the airstrikes were aimed at protecting the Druze in the Arab country.

On Wednesday, the Israeli air force struck the Syrian presidential compound, the General Staff Headquarters and the Defense Ministry.

Syria's Interior Ministry confirmed a new ceasefire agreement in Suwayda the same day, which includes full reintegration of the province under central government authority.





