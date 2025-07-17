Syrian army withdraws from Suwayda under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders

Syrian government forces began withdrawing from the southern city of Suwayda on Wednesday evening, implementing a ceasefire agreement reached earlier in the day with the city's Druze religious leaders, state news agency SANA reported.

The withdrawal comes "after the end of the army's mission to pursue outlaw groups," and follows a deal between the Syrian government and local Druze clerics.

The Interior Ministry confirmed a new ceasefire agreement in Suwayda on Wednesday, which includes full reintegration of the province under central government authority, according to the news agency.

The deal was announced amid Israeli strikes targeting Damascus, Suwayda and Daraa in southwestern Syria. Israel claims the operations are to protect the Druze minority.

Clashes had erupted between armed Druze militias and Bedouin groups in Suwayda. According to the ministry, more than 30 people were killed and nearly 100 injured in the violence.