Several injured as Israeli warplanes strike Catholic church in Gaza City

Members of the clergy hold mass for late Pope Francis at the Holy Family Church in Gaza City on April 21, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

The Israeli army struck a Catholic church in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, causing injuries among civilians, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Fighter jets hit the Catholic Holy Family Church in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, injuring several displaced civilians sheltering at the church, including the parish priest, Gabriel Romanelli, he said.

Romanelli was transferred to the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital to receive medical treatment for his leg injury, witnesses said.

In a press release, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem confirmed the attack and the injuries, including the wounding of the parish priest, stating that the church has sustained damage.

No fatalities were reported in the attack, the Patriarchate said.