UAE, Iran presidents talk bilateral ties, regional stability as ceasefire with Israel holds

The presidents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional and international developments.

In a phone call late Tuesday, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, reviewed ways to deepen cooperation in areas that serve their "shared interests" and promote prosperity for both peoples, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported.

The leaders also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and agreed to maintain coordination on issues of common concern.

Bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting initiatives that help "consolidate the foundations of regional peace and stability for the benefit of all nations in the region," WAM said.

The phone call came as a US-brokered ceasefire between Iran and Israel in June remains in place.

On June 13, Israel, with US support, launched a 12-day offensive on Iran, targeting military, nuclear, and civilian sites, as well as senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israeli military and intelligence facilities. A US-brokered ceasefire between Tehran and Tel Aviv was announced on June 24.





