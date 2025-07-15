6 injured as Israeli jets stage airstrikes in Lebanon’s Baalbek despite ceasefire

Six people were injured on Tuesday when Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes in Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, the Health Ministry said.

Fighter jets struck the outskirts of Shmustar town and Wadi Umm Ali, the state news agency NNA reported.

The Israeli army, for its part, claimed that the attacks targeted Hezbollah sites in the area.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.

Cross-border warfare between Israel and the Hezbollah group in Lebanon escalated into a full-scale war last September. Despite a November ceasefire, Israeli forces have carried out near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah activities.

Since then, Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 236 people and injuries to more than 540.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply.

Until now, Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.





















