Hamas says it attacked Israeli personnel carrier in southern Gaza

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Monday that its fighters had attacked an Israeli personnel carrier in southern Gaza.

The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said that its fighters hit a Tiger model armored personnel carrier with an anti-tank shell, causing casualties among Israeli soldiers in the southern city of Khan Younis.

An Israeli helicopter was seen evacuating injured soldiers from the site, Hamas said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on Hamas' claim.

Despite more than 21 months since the start of the genocidal war on Oct. 7, 2023, Palestinian factions continue to conduct well-planned ambushes in the area, inflicting casualties on Israeli forces, showcasing Tel Aviv's inability to achieve its war objectives.

According to Israeli military figures, at least 890 soldiers have been killed and 6,089 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza war in late 2023.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 2023, killing over 58,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.