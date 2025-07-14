15 more Palestinians killed, several injured in Israeli strikes across Gaza Strip

At least 15 civilians have been killed and several others injured in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip since Monday dawn, according to medical sources.

Israeli strikes killed five people in the Al-Saftawi neighborhood in northern Gaza City.

Six others were killed, and dozens injured in several Israeli strikes on the Tel al-Hawa, al-Tuffah, and Shujaiya neighborhoods of the same city.

In the central enclave, the Israeli army targeted a vehicle used for water distribution in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing one person and injuring others.

Israeli suicide drones killed one Palestinian and injured others in a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

Two others were killed by Israeli gunfire while waiting for aid at a US-Israeli aid distribution site in western Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 2023, killing over 58,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.