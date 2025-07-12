Palestine conference set for UN headquarters

 Contact Us
It has been announced that the “International Conference on Palestine,” which will address the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution, will be held at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York from July 28 to 30.

Published July 12,2025
The Permanent Missions of France and Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, co-chairs of the conference, have sent invitation letters to member states regarding the event.

The letter stated that the high-level "International Conference on Palestine", which will focus on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution, will take place from July 28 to 30.

Originally scheduled for June 17–20 under a UN General Assembly resolution, the conference was postponed following Israel's attack on Iran on June 13.