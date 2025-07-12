Palestine conference set for UN headquarters

The Permanent Missions of France and Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, co-chairs of the conference, have sent invitation letters to member states regarding the event.

The letter stated that the high-level "International Conference on Palestine", which will focus on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution, will take place from July 28 to 30.

Originally scheduled for June 17–20 under a UN General Assembly resolution, the conference was postponed following Israel's attack on Iran on June 13.