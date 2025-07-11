UN says Israeli denial of Gaza aid access 'life-threatening'

The UN on Friday warned that Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid access into the Gaza Strip, including fuel deliveries, are placing countless lives at risk.

"Such denials are life-threatening," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference, stressing that "every day without a ceasefire brings more preventable deaths in Gaza, children dying in pain, and hungry people shot while trying to reach the trickle of aid allowed" by Israel.

He noted that dozens were reportedly killed Friday in Rafah while trying to collect basic supplies for their families.

"Meanwhile, the fuel crisis in Gaza remains acute. Yesterday, for the second straight day, our colleagues were able to bring into Gaza about 75,000 liters of much-needed fuel," Dujarric said.

"However, these amounts are a small portion of what is required to sustain life-saving operations on a daily basis," he added.

"To be very clear: Fuel is running out in Gaza," he stressed.

"If the current limits are not lifted immediately so that we can bring greater volumes can be brought in regularly, more services will go dark," the spokesperson said.

Calling for "unimpeded, safe access inside Gaza," Dujarric reported that on Thursday, Israeli authorities denied UN teams permission to bring fuel to northern Gaza and later blocked access to a site in Gaza City where 18 injured people were trapped under rubble.

"By the time the mission was finally allowed through yesterday, no one was left alive," he said.

Out of 15 humanitarian aid movements coordinated with Israeli authorities on Thursday, only six were fully facilitated, while several others were either denied or impeded on the ground.

"Israeli authorities have blocked the entry of any shelter materials for more than 130 days now," he said.





