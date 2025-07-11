Nobel laureate says Iran threatening her with 'physical elimination'

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has told the Norwegian Nobel Committee about disturbing threats made against her life.



The human rights activist told committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes in an "urgent phone call" that she had received direct and indirect threats of "physical elimination" by agents of the Iranian regime, the committee said on Friday.



Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023. She received it for her fight against the oppression of women and the death penalty in Iran, as well as for her commitment to human rights and freedom.



As she was imprisoned when she won the award, her children accepted it on her behalf.



The Nobel Committee said it was "deeply concerned" about the threats against Mohammadi, but also about all Iranians who express their opinions critical of the Iranian regime.



In the statement, Frydnes called on the Iranian authorities to "safeguard not only their lives, but also their freedom of expression."



Most recently, Mohammadi, together with Iranian human rights activist Shirin Ebadi, who is also a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, called for an end to the war between Israel and Iran.



