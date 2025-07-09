UN: Critical hunger crisis for mothers, newborns in Gaza

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) warned Tuesday that tens of thousands of pregnant and breastfeeding women in Gaza are facing severe hunger, with devastating consequences for newborns.

UNFPA's Arab States Regional Office said on X that 50,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women "haven't eaten for days."

"Babies are born too soon, too small," the agency wrote, noting that malnutrition among mothers is preventing them from breastfeeding, while baby formula is no longer available.

"Newborns are at risk of death or lifelong health issues," UNFPA added.

The agency described the situation as preventable and called for immediate humanitarian access. "#OpenUpGaza Let aid in," the statement concluded.

According to UN agencies, humanitarian access to Gaza remains restricted, worsening the crisis for vulnerable populations, including women and children. UNFPA and other international organizations continue to urge all relevant parties to facilitate the delivery of life-saving assistance to the population.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 57,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



