Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers for sexually abusing other servicemembers

An Israeli military court extended the detention of seven soldiers Wednesday on suspicion of abuse, threats and sexual offenses against younger soldiers in a unit, according to a media report.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said the court extended the detention for six days.

Seven soldiers from the Air Force's Arrow air defense system array were detained Tuesday on suspicion of sexual abuse of comrades.

"The offenses were committed over the past six months as part of 'seniority games' and lasted for several weeks, allegedly including acts of sodomy," said the newspaper.

The developments come as the Israeli army has killed nearly 57,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





