13 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks on war-torn Gaza

At least 13 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday in new Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, officials, sources and Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Four Palestinians, including an infant, were killed when an Israeli aircraft struck a house in Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City, Al-Shifa Hospital said.

Meanwhile, Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital reported that two Palestinians were killed and others injured in another Israeli strike targeting a house in Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

A number of civilians were injured following an Israeli strike on Abu Helo School, which shelters displaced Palestinians in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, causing panic among the displaced families, a medical source at Al-Awda Hospital said.

Meanwhile, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital received another body and several injured Palestinians following an Israeli airstrike targeting a room on the rooftop of a house in central Deir al-Balah.

The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis also received bodies of two people who were targeted by an Israeli drone on the Khan Younis-Rafah western road, southern Gaza Strip.

In another attack, four family members were killed and others injured in a strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the al-Mawasi area, Khan Younis.

The Israeli army has killed more than 57,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and spread of disease.

US President Donald Trump met Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, while Israeli officials continue engagement with Hamas aimed at securing a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release deal in Doha, Qatar's capital.





