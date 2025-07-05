 Contact Us
News Middle East Syria’s national emblem renewed

Syria’s national emblem renewed

Following the fall of the 61-year-old Baath regime, Syria has renewed its national emblem as part of the country’s reconstruction process.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published July 05,2025
Subscribe
SYRIA’S NATIONAL EMBLEM RENEWED

The new national emblem was unveiled to the public at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Damascus.

All symbols, seals, official documents, identity cards, and passports belonging to state institutions in Syria will be updated with the new national emblem.

The new emblem features a winged hawk with 14 feathers representing Syria's provinces. In addition, the number of stars on the hawk's shield has been increased from two to three.

The two wheat ears, which symbolized agricultural character in the old emblem, have been removed.

Meanwhile, the newly unveiled emblem was celebrated enthusiastically across the country.