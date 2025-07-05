Syria’s national emblem renewed

The new national emblem was unveiled to the public at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Damascus.

All symbols, seals, official documents, identity cards, and passports belonging to state institutions in Syria will be updated with the new national emblem.

The new emblem features a winged hawk with 14 feathers representing Syria's provinces. In addition, the number of stars on the hawk's shield has been increased from two to three.

The two wheat ears, which symbolized agricultural character in the old emblem, have been removed.

Meanwhile, the newly unveiled emblem was celebrated enthusiastically across the country.