21 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza shelters

At least 21 people were killed and dozens injured in Israeli strikes since early Saturday in the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

Seven people were killed and many injured in an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in the Zaytun neighborhood of Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

Israeli strikes killed three others, including two children, and injured many people in another school sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Sheikh Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza City.

A medical source said that two siblings were killed and several others injured in an Israeli drone attack on a residential building in the al-Bureij refugee camp.

Israeli strikes hit a home in the Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, killing two Palestinians, a medical source said.

A Palestinian doctor and four of his sons were killed in an Israeli drone attack on a tent sheltering displaced people in Al-Mawasi, western Khan Younis, according to medical sources.

In the same area, a Palestinian man and his only son were also killed in an Israeli strike on a tent.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





