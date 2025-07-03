Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in custody pending sentencing on prostitution-related charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain in custody after a jury on Wednesday found him guilty of transporting people for prostitution in his high-profile New York City trial.

Judge Arun Subramanian denied bail for Combs, rejecting the defense's claim that the charges did not warrant mandatory detention, said US Network CBS.

While being cleared of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, the music mogul was convicted on two prostitution-related counts, each carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Subramanian stated that Combs will receive 10 months of credit for time already served and proposed October 3 as the sentencing date.

Following departure from the court, Combs' attorney declined to comment on the bail denial, saying: "A lot of these things are still in process."

"We are not nearly done fighting," defense attorney Marc Agnifilo told reporters outside US District Court in lower Manhattan.

"Today was a major, major step in the right direction, but we fight on, and we're gonna win, and we're not gonna stop until he walks out of prison a free man to his family," Agnifilo noted.

Prosecutors previously stated that based on preliminary calculations, Combs should serve at least 51 to 63 months in prison—roughly four to five years—for his two convictions. They also argued in court that Combs possesses the financial resources and ability to flee.

The prosecution further stated that Combs has shown no remorse for his abuse of his ex-girlfriend, "Jane," referred to as "Jane," calling the defense's claim that Combs slapped Jane in self-defense while she was in the shower "insulting."

Combs was convicted of transporting Jane for the purpose of prostitution. He was also accused of sex trafficking her through force, fraud, or coercion—a charge the jury ultimately rejected.

Jane had testified to the court that she was frequently involved in what she described as "hotel nights," which included drug use and sex with a male escort while Combs watched.

She stated that she repeatedly told Combs she did not want to have sex with other men and did not like the "hotel nights."

After the seven-week trial, Combs' attorneys requested his release from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he had been detained throughout the proceedings.

They argued that since the 55-year-old had been acquitted of the most serious charges, his continued detention was unjustified.

The attorneys cited the Bail Reform Act, which states that "a defendant who has been found guilty of an offense is entitled to release pending sentencing if the Court finds by 'clear and convincing evidence' that he 'is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community if released.'"

However, federal prosecutors argued that the Bail Reform Act requires Combs to remain in custody.





