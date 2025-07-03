Jazeera Airways resumes Kuwait‑Damascus flights after 13‑year break

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways has resumed direct flights to Syria after a 13-year suspension, Syrian media said on Thursday.

According to the state news agency SANA, the first flight by the Kuwaiti airline landed at Damascus International Airport on Wednesday.

The airline said that flights will initially operate once daily, with plans "to increase to two daily flights before the end of the summer," the state news agency SANA reported.

The move comes amid broader regional efforts to reintegrate Syria into air travel networks, with expectations of increased economic and tourism activity.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.





