Iran says it remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty

Iran confirmed on Thursday that it remains committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its Safeguards Agreement.

The confirmation comes a day after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law passed by the parliament that requires the government to suspend ties with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"In accordance with the new legislation by Majlis (parliament), sparked by the unlawful attacks against our nuclear facilities by Israel and the US, our cooperation with IAEA will be channeled through Iran's Supreme National Security Council for obvious safety and security reasons," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbbas Araghchi said on his X account.