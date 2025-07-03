Gaza death toll tops 57,100 as Israel continues destructive war on Palestinians

At least 57,130 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry statement said that 118 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 581 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 135,173 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The ministry noted that 12 Palestinians were killed and over 49 injured while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of aid seekers killed by Israeli fire to 652 and 4,537 others wounded since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 6,572 people and injured 23,132 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





