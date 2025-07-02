Israel issues new attack and displacement threat in Khan Younis

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee shared a map on X (formerly Twitter), showing the Gaza Strip divided into small numbered blocks, with "restricted areas" marked in red.

According to the map, Blocks 36, 40, and 89 in three neighborhoods of Khan Younis must be evacuated. Adraee warned that the Israeli army would launch intense attacks on these areas.

He urged Palestinians in the marked zones to flee north to Deir al-Balah and not return.

Meanwhile, as cease-fire and hostage exchange negotiations flare up again, Israel's 98th Armored Division has re-entered the Gaza Strip.

Reports indicate a significant escalation in attacks in the area.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 56,647 Palestinians and injured 134,105 others.

Since March 18, when Israel violated the cease-fire, 6,315 people have been killed and 22,064 injured in renewed assaults on Gaza.