Trump says he hopes Gaza ceasefire will be reached 'sometime next week'

US President Donald Trump said he hopes a Gaza ceasefire will happen next week and plans to discuss the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu during his upcoming visit to Washington. Netanyahu confirmed meetings with top US officials to address Gaza, Iran, trade, and security matters.

Published July 01,2025
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he hopes a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will be reached soon.

"We hope (a ceasefire) is going to happen and we're looking for it to happen sometime next week," Trump told reporters before departing the White House for the opening of a temporary migrant detention center in Florida.

Trump said he will discuss Gaza and Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week in Washington, DC.

"He's coming here. We're going to talk about a lot of things. We're going to talk about the great success we had in Iran ... We're also going to talk about Gaza," he said.

His remarks came after Netanyahu confirmed that he will visit Washington next week for talks with US officials.

"I am due to leave next week for meetings in the US with US President Donald Trump," Netanyahu said in a statement ahead of a Cabinet meeting.

Netanyahu said he will also meet with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

"We have several items to close beforehand in order to reach the trade agreement and several additional matters; meetings with Congressional and Senate leaders and security meetings, which I will not detail here," Netanyahu said.