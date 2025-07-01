Palestine’s UN: Israel is killing 100 civilians daily in Gaza

Deputy Permanent Representative of Palestine to the UN, Ambassador Majid Bamya, spoke at a UN Security Council session about what he described as Israel's ongoing and intensifying genocide since October 7, 2023.

Bamya said, "The occupying power (Israel), which uses hunger as a weapon of war and destroys homes and hospitals, kills 100 civilians every day in tents and on the streets."

He emphasized that Israel is using humanitarian aid as a tool of torture, starving and killing Palestinians in Gaza, and confining them to only 16% of the region.

Bamya stated that Gaza has become the most densely populated area in the world and accused Israel of trying to force Palestinians off their land.

He added that Gaza is receiving global support and stressed that those responsible must be held accountable. The only solution, he said, is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 56,531 Palestinians have been killed and 133,642 injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.