Israeli army kills two more Palestinians in West Bank, including one teen

The Palestinian health ministry said Tuesday that the Israeli army killed two individuals including a 15-year-old boy in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank.

"At dawn today, Tuesday, 15-year-old child Amjad Nassar Abu Awad was martyred by Israeli gunfire in the city of Ramallah," the ministry said in a statement.

"Also at dawn today, 24-year-old young man Samer Bassam Zagharneh was martyred by Israeli gunfire near the town of Dhahiriya" in the southern West Bank, the ministry added.

The Israeli military told AFP it was "looking into" the two reported incidents.

Around 20 people, mostly young boys and teenagers, had gathered at a Ramallah hospital to mourn Abu Awad, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.

In tears, the boys touched Abu Awad's face in the white light of the hospital morgue.

Two Palestinian teenagers, aged 13 and 15, were killed last week in the West Bank towns of Al-Yamoun and Kafr Malik respectively.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

Violence has soared in the West Bank since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 that triggered the Gaza war.

Since then, Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 946 Palestinians, according to the health ministry.

Over the same period, at least 35 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations, according to Israeli figures.







