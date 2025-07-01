Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Two more civilians were killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old Palestinian from southern Hebron died of wounds from Israeli gunfire in central Ramallah, the official news agency Wafa said, citing medical and security sources.

The Israeli army raided several homes in Ramallah, damaging the property, and interrogated a number of young Palestinians in the field, the agency said.

Another young man was also killed by Israeli gunfire at the Meitar crossing in south Hebron in the southern West Bank, Wafa said.

Since the start of Israel's assault on Gaza in October 2023, at least 988 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice last July declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





