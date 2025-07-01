2 rockets hit Kirkuk Airbase, home in Iraq

Two rockets struck Iraq's Kirkuk Airbase and a civilian home late Monday without causing any casualties or material damage, according to an Iraqi security source.

"One rocket fell between the first and second runways of Kirkuk Airbase," Iraq's official news agency said, citing the unnamed security source.

"The other struck a home in the Al-Orouba neighborhood in Kirkuk province," the source added.

Both rockets were identified as Katyusha-type projectiles.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.