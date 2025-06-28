Iran stages state ceremonies to mourn generals killed in war

Thousands of people gathered in the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday to attend official funeral ceremonies for the dozens of generals killed by Israel.



The senior military leaders and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) honoured include Chief of Staff Mohammed Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hussein Salami and Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC's aerospace division.



The three men were the leaders of the Iranian armed forces and had significant political influence.



Israel targeted and killed more than 20 high-ranking military officials during the 12-day war, some of them in their homes.



Journalists and one of the nuclear scientists who were killed were also commemorated, state broadcaster IRIB reported.



The funeral ceremony took place at Revolution Square in central Tehran.



The subsequent funeral march led to Azadi Square (Freedom Square) in western Tehran.

