Gaza death toll from Israel’s genocidal war tops 56,400

At least 56,412 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since October 2023, Gaza's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

A ministry statement said that 81 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 422 people were injured, bringing the number of injuries in the Israeli onslaught to 133,054.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them," it added

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 6,089 people and injured 21,013 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.








