Iran confirms killing of another nuclear scientist in Israeli strikes

Iran on Friday confirmed the killing of another nuclear scientist during Israel's recent military campaign against the country.

According to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the Iran University of Science and Technology announced that Engineer Soleiman Soleimani, a graduate of its chemical engineering department, was killed in Israeli strikes.

Tasnim said Soleimani was a "nuclear scientist of our country who was killed in the attacks of the Zionist regime."

The confirmation follows Israel's claim that it had assassinated 11 nuclear experts and struck several research centers linked to Tehran's nuclear program as part of a 12-day military operation.

Tehran has not provided further details on the circumstances of Soleimani's death or the exact location of the strike.

A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 after Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran's Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.





