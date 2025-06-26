UNRWA: Palestinians in Gaza face risk of dying from thirst

In a statement shared on its Facebook account, UNRWA highlighted the severity of the water crisis in Gaza.

It emphasized that due to the collapse of water supply systems in Gaza, Palestinian families are facing the risk of dying from dehydration.

It was noted that only 40% of the region's water production facilities are operational, and Gaza is on the verge of a "man-made drought."

The statement added that the amount of water UNRWA could supply during the ceasefire period has been halved due to Israel's ongoing attacks, forced displacement policies, and a blockade on fuel entry into the region for over 100 days.

It also pointed out that fuel needed to operate water wells has run out, some wells are located in high-risk areas under threat of attack, parts of the water pipelines have been damaged in strikes, and water tankers are unable to reach many areas.