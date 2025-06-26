International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Thursday said that Iran's nuclear program "suffered enormous damage" after recent US and Israeli strikes.

"The attacks that began on June 13 resulted in significant physical damage at three major sites: Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow, where Iran had concentrated most of its uranium enrichment and conversion activities," Grossi told French broadcaster RFI.

Underlining that there are other sites that were not hit, he described the existing damage as "extremely significant."

"It's true that, with its reduced capacities, it will be much harder for Iran to continue at the pace they were maintaining," Grossi said.

He added that they know "quite well" the situation in specific sites, although reiterating the need to go there in person which is "not easy."

Grossi also stressed that the centrifuges at the Fordo site were "no longer operational."

"We can't fully assess, and no one can say exactly what the extent of the damage is. But we already know that, given the power of those weapons and the technical characteristics of a centrifuge, we know that these centrifuges are no longer operational. These are machines with delicate positioning—there are rotors, there are parts—so the damage must have been total," Grossi explained.

When asked about Iran's decision to halt cooperation with IAEA, he voiced a "huge concern," and stressed that Iran cannot suspend their cooperation "unilaterally."

"The agency's presence in Iran is not some act of generosity. It's an international responsibility. Iran is a signatory of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and as such, must be subject to an inspection system," Grossi said.

He further said that in case Iran refuses access to inspectors, there would "absolutely" be consequences.

Grossi said he remains "lucid" and "reasonable," adding: "It is possible that dialogue will resume, that inspections will resume."





