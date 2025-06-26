Iran to attack US bases if US renews strikes: Supreme Leader

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed on Thursday to attack US bases in the region if Washington renewed strikes on Iranian territory.

"The fact that the Islamic Republic has access to key US centers in the region and can take action whenever it deems necessary is a significant matter," Khamenei said in a televised speech.

"Such an action can be repeated in the future too. Should any aggression occur, the enemy will definitely pay a heavy price," he added.

His remarks were his first public comment since a 12-day war between Iran and Israel came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire on June 24.

Khamenei claimed that US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites have not achieved much.

"US President Donald Trump is trying to hide this truth," he said.





