At least 50 Iranian missiles hit Israel during 12-day conflict

At least 50 missiles fired by Iran during a 12-day offensive directly hit various locations in Israel, despite the country's advanced air defense systems.

Anadolu compiled an overview of the 12-day conflict — which began with Israeli strikes on Iran and continued with Iranian retaliation — based on official sources.

The conflict, which began with Israeli strikes on Iranian targets and prompted retaliatory attacks by Tehran, escalated rapidly before a US-brokered ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump took effect on June 24. The toll from the hostilities has since begun to emerge on both sides.

Israel imposed sweeping censorship on both local and international media, blocking the publication of images and details regarding attacks on military and security sites. As a result, the full extent of Israeli military losses remains unclear.

According to the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), citing the Israeli military, the Magen David Adom emergency service, and the Ministries of Health and Welfare and Social Affairs, Iran launched 591 missiles at Israel, at least 50 of which made direct impact. Iran also deployed more than 1,050 drones; 570 reached Israeli territory, though only one reportedly evaded interception.

Air raid sirens were activated nearly 19,500 times nationwide during the attacks, and Israeli officials claimed that 85% to 90% of the missiles and 99% of the drones were intercepted.

- Casualties, damage

Iran's attacks killed 29 people in Israel and injured 3,491 others, including those hurt while seeking shelter or suffering from psychological trauma.

Nearly 11,000 residents were evacuated from targeted areas, and authorities received more than 38,000 damage reports.

In response, Israeli forces struck more than 1,480 military targets in Iran, according to the Israeli military, disabling 20 fighter jets, as many as 1,000 ballistic missiles, and dozens of missile launchers. Airstrikes were carried out in at least 20 Iranian cities, including Tehran, Tabriz, Kermanshah, Lorestan, and Mashhad.

The Iranian Health Ministry reported 627 deaths and at least 4,870 injuries in the Israeli attacks.

Among those killed were at least 25 senior Iranian commanders, including Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

Israeli intelligence agency Mossad played a key role in targeted assassinations of Iranian figures, releasing unprecedented footage of its operations. Iran confirmed the deaths of 11 nuclear scientists, while Israel claimed the number was at least 15.

The US and Israel also targeted nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said the Fordo site was rendered inoperable and claimed Iran's nuclear development had been significantly set back.

Beyond military sites, Israel hit Iranian infrastructure, including the Red Crescent, Tehran's water network, an electricity distribution center, and Evin Prison, where political dissidents are held.

Iran said more than 700 people were detained on suspicion of collaborating with Israel. It also claimed to have seized thousands of drones and UAVs, including kamikaze models, and executed five individuals previously convicted of espionage.

Tehran also announced it had downed three Israeli Hermes drones and an F-35 fighter jet, though the latter claim was not verified by Israeli officials.

Despite the cease-fire, explosions continue to be heard in parts of Iran, and air defenses remain active amid ongoing drone sightings.



