Palestinian president says ready to work with Trump to achieve peace with Israel

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Wednesday that he is ready to work with US President Donald Trump to reach a comprehensive peace agreement with Israel.

In a letter to the US president, Abbas expressed his "deep gratitude and appreciation for Trump's successful efforts in reaching a ceasefire between Israel and Iran," the official news agency Wafa reported.

Abbas called the ceasefire between Iran and Israel a "necessary and important step to defuse the crises plaguing the world, which will positively impact the security and stability of the region."

After 12 days of aerial combat between the two regional arch-foes, Trump on Monday announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to end their conflict.

"A ceasefire in Gaza would constitute an additional step to Trump's crucial efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace between the Palestinians, the Israelis, and the entire world," Abbas said.

The Palestinian leader signaled readiness to work with Trump, Saudi Arabia, and the entire international community "to fulfill the promise of peace, leading to achieving security and stability for all."

"With you, we can achieve what seemed impossible: a recognized, free, sovereign, and secure Palestine; a recognized and secure Israel; and a region that enjoys peace, prosperity, and integration," Abbas said in his letter to Trump.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 56,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.