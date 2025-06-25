Iranian general reported killed in Israeli strike appears at Tehran

Iran's official news agency IRNA reported that although claims of Qaani's death in the Israeli strike persisted, he was seen in the capital for the first time in 12 days.

According to the report, Qaani took part in the "victory celebrations" held at Tehran's Enghelab (Revolution) Square following the ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Footage showed Qaani walking through the crowd with his bodyguards and conversing with citizens.

IRNA shared the footage with the caption: "First images of General Qaani after 12 days of Israeli aggression."

The American newspaper The New York Times had previously reported on June 13, citing unnamed Iranian sources, that Qaani had been killed in Israeli strikes inside Iran.

After nearly two weeks of mutual strikes between Iran and Israel, news of a ceasefire emerged. Following that, large crowds gathered at Tehran's Enghelab Square to celebrate what they called a victory.