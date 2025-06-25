 Contact Us
Iran to hold funerals Saturday for top commanders, scientists killed in Israel war

Iran will hold state funerals on Saturday in Tehran for senior commanders and top scientists killed during its 12-day war with Israel, state media reported. IRNA said Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami, killed on June 13, will be buried separately on Thursday.

AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published June 25,2025
Iran will hold on Saturday state funerals for senior military commanders and top scientists killed during the country's 12-day war with Israel, official media said.

"The national funeral ceremony for... commanders and scientists martyred in the Zionist regime's aggression will be held on Saturday from 8:00 am (0430 GMT)" in Tehran, official news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday, a day after the warring sides had agreed a ceasefire.

IRNA said that Hossein Salami, the Revolutionary Guards chief killed by Israel on the war's first day on June 13, will be laid to rest on Thursday.