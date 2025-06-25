Iran says top Revolutionary Guard commander dies of injuries from Israeli strike

An undated handout picture made available by Iran's Supreme Leader Office on June 17, 2025 shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Ali Shadmani at an official function in Tehran. (AFP Photo)

Iran said Wednesday that a senior commander of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had died of wounds from an Israeli airstrike.

In a statement, the IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said that its commander, Major General Ali Shadmani, "was martyred" after succumbing to his injuries.

Last week, Israel claimed to have killed Shadmani, calling him Iran's wartime chief of staff.

Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran on June 13, including military and nuclear facilities, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb, a claim vehemently denied by Iran.

While Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, the US joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites.

After 12 days of aerial combat between the two regional arch-foes, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Monday to end the conflict.