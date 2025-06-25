1 Israeli officer, 6 troops killed during fighting in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis

An Israeli officer and six soldiers were killed on Tuesday during fighting in the southern Gaza Strip, the army reported Wednesday.

"An officer and six combat engineers were killed yesterday in an APC explosion in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip," the army spokesperson said.

The slain soldiers all served with the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 56,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



