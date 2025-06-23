Iranian air defenses down Israeli drone over Markazi province

Iranian air defenses shot down an Israeli Hermes drone over central Markazi province, Iran's Fars News Agency reported early Monday.

"Moments ago, an Israeli Hermes drone was shot down by Iran's air defense forces in Markazi province before it could carry out an attack," the agency said.

The incident came in the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, at least 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.