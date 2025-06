A person walks in front of closed shops in the Tehran Bazaar following the Israeli strikes on Iran, in the centre of Tehran, Iran, June 16, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Swiss foreign ministry said on Friday it has decided to temporarily close its embassy in Iran, citing intense military operations there and the highly unstable situation on the ground.

"All expatriate staff have now left Iran and are safe," the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, adding that the staff would return to Tehran as soon as the situation allows.