Israeli defense minister orders intensified strikes on Iranian targets

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday ordered the army to intensify its strikes on key government targets in Tehran.

In a statement following a security assessment meeting, Katz said he instructed the army to escalate attacks on "symbols of the regime," including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij paramilitary force.

"We must strike all symbols of government and mechanisms of repression, as well as scientists and facilities linked to Iran's nuclear program," he added.

Katz said that the move is intended to "destabilize the regime and deter further missile fire on the Israeli home front."

Hostilities broke out last Friday when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.



