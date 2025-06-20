Israel claims strikes on Iranian security headquarters in Tehran

Israel claimed on Friday that its fighter jets conducted strikes targeting the Iranian regime's Internal Security Headquarters and the headquarters of the Internal Security Special Units in Tehran.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said that the Israeli army is conducting "strikes targeting military infrastructure in western and central Iran."

In a related development, the Israeli army said its air force intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched toward Israeli territory.

Iranian authorities have yet to comment on the reports.

Hostilities broke out last Friday when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.



