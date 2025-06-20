Iran launches another missile attack on Israel

Missile sirens were triggered in southern Israel, particularly in and around the city of Beersheba, following a missile attack launched from Iran. The Israeli military later confirmed that teams were operating at the site of an impact report.

According to a statement from the Israeli police spokesperson, police units and bomb disposal experts were working at the site where the missile struck in Beersheba.

Footage shared on social media showed multiple vehicles and several buildings damaged by the blast.

According to Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth, the missile hit a parking lot in a residential area, creating a crater and setting multiple vehicles on fire.

Haaretz, citing military sources, reported that Israel's air defense systems failed to intercept the missile fired from Iran, and an investigation into the failure is underway.

Israel's emergency medical service said initial reports indicate that six people sustained minor injuries in the strike.