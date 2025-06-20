IRAN ISSUES EVACUATION WARNING FOR ISRAELS CHANNEL 14 HEADQUARTERS

Iran has issued an evacuation warning for Israel's Channel 14 headquarters, Iranian media said Thursday evening, days after Israel attacked the building of the Iranian state broadcaster.

According to a screenshot shared by Press TV, the warning meant for staffers of Channel 14 said the broadcaster has supported terrorism, and is considered a legitimate target of the Iranian armed forces.

"In the coming days this network will be the target of Iranian missile attacks," the statement read. "Therefore, it is necessary to evacuate the buildings ... as soon as possible and not return there."

Israel has targeted Iran's nuclear and military facilities and personnel with air attacks since June 13, drawing retaliatory Iranian attacks.

Israel on Monday attacked the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB and interrupted a live broadcast with an explosion.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz had called IRIB the "propaganda and incitement broadcasting authority of the Iranian regime."