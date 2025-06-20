IAEA chief urges swift return of inspections in Iran as he warns of risk from attacks on nuclear sites

The UN on Friday issued new warnings about the escalating risks to nuclear safety in Iran, urging maximum restraint and renewed diplomacy amid exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran.

"Attacks on nuclear sites in the Islamic Republic of Iran have caused a sharp degradation in nuclear safety and security in Iran. Though they have not so far led to a radiological release affecting the public, there is a danger this could occur," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi told a Security Council session.

Grossi said "the level of radioactivity outside the Natanz site has remained unchanged and at normal levels, indicating no external radiological impact on the population or the environment."

He added that "the agency is not aware of any damage at Fordow at this time."

However, he warned, "the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant ... is the nuclear site in Iran where the consequences of an attack could be most serious. It is an operating nuclear power plant and as such it hosts thousands of kilograms of nuclear material."

He stressed that "in case of an attack on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant a direct hit could result in a very high release of radioactivity to the environment."

"Any action against the Tehran Nuclear Research Reactor could have severe consequences, potentially for large areas of the city of Iran and its inhabitants. In such a case, protective actions would need to be taken," Grossi said.

Saying that the IAEA "is and will remain present in Iran and inspections there will resume, as required by Iran's safeguards obligations under its NPT Safeguards Agreement, as soon as safety and security conditions allow," Grossi emphasized the "paramount importance" of allowing inspectors to "verify that all relevant materials, especially those enriched to 60%, are accounted for."

"It is essential that the agency resumes inspections as soon as possible to provide credible assurances that none of it has been diverted," he added.

Urging for "maximum restraint," Grossi said "military escalation threatens lives and delays indispensable work towards a diplomatic solution for the long-term assurance that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon."

"A diplomatic solution is within reach if the necessary political will is there," he added.

UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo also warned that the world is "teetering on the edge of a full-blown conflict and a humanitarian crisis."

"International humanitarian law must be respected, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution in attack," she added.

"Attacks directed against civilians and civilian objects, and indiscriminate attacks, are strictly prohibited. Medical personnel and medical facilities, including hospitals, must be respected and protected," DiCarlo emphasized.

Highlighting the regional fallout, she said: "We are witnessing in real time the impact of the conflict regionally, with missile launches by the Houthis in Yemen towards Israel, and heightened tensions involving armed groups in Iraq."

"Any further expansion of the conflict could have enormous consequences for the region and for international peace and security at large," she said.

"Israel's attacks on nuclear installations are alarming, as is the risk of an expanded conflict."

DiCarlo also said there was still a chance to avoid "a catastrophic escalation," and expressed support for diplomacy.