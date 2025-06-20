55 injured in Iranian missile attack on northern Israel

At least 55 people were injured in an Iranian missile attack on the northern Israeli city of Haifa on Friday.

At least 55 people were wounded from blast and shrapnel, including three in serious condition, the Israeli Channel 12 said.

During the sirens in Carmel city, a 51-year-old woman collapsed in a shelter, suffered cardiac arrest and died, the Israeli Emergency Service, Magen David Adom (MDA), reported.

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav arrived at the impact site and said: "I am very depressed. Two strategic points were hit by the Iranians," reported the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The Israeli army said its defense systems have been activated following missile launches from Iran.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that 25 rockets were fired from Iran toward Israel.

It added that Iranian rockets fell in six locations in the greater Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Beersheba areas in central, northern, and southern Israel.

The Israeli Army Radio reported later that the Iranian missile that fell in the city of Beersheba this morning "was a cluster missile" and caused significant damage.

An Anadolu correspondent reported that explosions were heard in central Israel as Iranian missiles were intercepted.

For its part, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement that they hit a range of Israeli targets, including military centers, defense industries, command and control centers and the Nevatim and Hatzerim air bases, the Iranian News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.
























