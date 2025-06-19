44 injured in central Israel by Iranian missiles

At least 44 people were injured by the latest Iranian missile barrage on Thursday morning, including three in serious condition, Israel's National Emergency Service said.

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, some 20-30 Iranian missiles targeted Israel's central cities, including Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Holon, as well as Soroka Hospital in the southern city of Beersheba.

Iran's state news agency IRNA claimed the missiles targeted the headquarters of the Israeli army and intelligence service near Soroka Hospital and that the blast wave caused injuries at the hospital.



