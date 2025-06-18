Ex-Ambassador fears Iran will attack US to escalate war

A former Israeli ambassador to the US says he fears Iran will force the Washington's hand by attacking a US ship or base to drag it into the war.

Michael Oren says there are some in the White House that don't want to see the US enter another war in the Middle East.

"[Iran attacking the US first would] increase pressure on Trump within his own White House, and President Trump would pressure Israel" to then negotiate an end to the fighting, he tells Radio 4's Today programme.

"That's the way the Iranians might think," Oren says. "It's a fear I have."

Oren says Israel needs to keep up its attacks and adds that now is not the time for a ceasefire, as some in the US have suggested.

"Why would anybody want us to stop? Why would anybody not like to see Iran reduced significantly?"