Material damage reported in Tel Aviv following fresh Iranian missile barrage

Smoke billows from a fire in a building in Herzliya near Tel Aviv following a fresh barrage of Iranian rockets on June 17, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Missile strikes caused material damage in the Tel Aviv area in central Israel following a new barrage of missiles toward Israel, according to local authorities on Tuesday.

The Israeli police said the fall of missiles from Iran in the Tel Aviv district resulted in property damage.

Israeli media also reported loud explosions in the greater Tel Aviv and Jerusalem area as air defense systems intercepted Iranian missiles.

The Israeli army said it identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel, including Tel Aviv.

The army also said that following the situational assessment, "the Home Front Command published that it is now permitted to leave protected spaces in several areas across the country."

Meanwhile, Israel's public broadcaster said five people were injured in central Israel in the new Iranian missile attack.

Iran's Fars News agency reported that Iran launched new missile and drone attacks on Israel.