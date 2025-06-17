Israeli state radio reports 'rain of missiles' from Iran

Israeli state radio on Tuesday described a "rain of missiles" from Iran targeting the country.



The Israeli military said air defence systems were activated in response and initially instructed the population to remain in shelters until further notice.



A later Israel Defense Forces statement said: "Following the situational assessment, the Home Front Command published that it is now permitted to leave protected spaces in several areas across the country.





"Search and Rescue forces are operating in several locations across the country in which reports of fallen projectiles were received.The public is requested to continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command."



According to the Times of Israel, explosions were heard in the Jerusalem area.



